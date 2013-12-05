Mercedes-Benz November sales reach record on E-class demand

FRANKFURT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Daimler said global sales of its Mercedes-Benz auto brand rose to their highest-ever level in November, growing by 10.9 percent to 133,441 cars thanks to demand for its new E-Class model and a boost of sales in China and North America.

In a statement on Thursday, Stuttgart-based Daimler said year-to-date Mercedes-Benz sales increased 10.7 percent to a record 1.32 million autos, powered by growth in all major regions including Europe.

“We have already achieved last year’s total sales volume and we are the fastest-growing premium brand since the beginning of the year,” said Daimler management board member Ola Kaellenius. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)