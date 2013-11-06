FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mercedes-Benz Oct sales rise 15.3 percent to reach new record
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 6, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

Mercedes-Benz Oct sales rise 15.3 percent to reach new record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Daimler said October sales for its Mercedes-Benz premium auto brand reached a new record, growing volume by 15.3 percent to 126,421 cars thanks to high deliveries for its new E-Class model.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said sales increased in every region with growth driven primarily by the United States where deliveries jumped 25 percent and Turkey, where shipment of cars rose 63 percent.

“Our record sales in October have provided us with a strong start to the fourth quarter, and we have further increased our market share,” said Ola Kaellenius, Member of the Divisional Board Mercedes-Benz Cars responsible for Marketing & Sales.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.