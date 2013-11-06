Mercedes-Benz Oct sales rise 15.3 percent to reach new record

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Daimler said October sales for its Mercedes-Benz premium auto brand reached a new record, growing volume by 15.3 percent to 126,421 cars thanks to high deliveries for its new E-Class model.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said sales increased in every region with growth driven primarily by the United States where deliveries jumped 25 percent and Turkey, where shipment of cars rose 63 percent.

“Our record sales in October have provided us with a strong start to the fourth quarter, and we have further increased our market share,” said Ola Kaellenius, Member of the Divisional Board Mercedes-Benz Cars responsible for Marketing & Sales.