Daimler cuts 2016 trucks outlook, says group not impacted

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - Daimler said on Thursday it had cut its outlook for its truck division on weaker-than-expected market developments.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) from continued operations and unit sales of Daimler Trucks are now expected to be significantly lower in 2016 compared to 2015, the company said in a statement.

Earlier Daimler Trucks had anticipated EBIT from ongoing business at the prior-year level and a slight decrease in unit sales.

Daimler said the revised outlook for trucks did not have an impact on the 2016 outlook for the whole group, which is slightly higher EBIT than in 2015. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)