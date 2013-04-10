Daimler to revise 2013 profit outlook on weak European demand

BERLIN, April 10 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Daimler is revising its 2013 profit outlook amid weak demand especially in developed markets like Europe.

“Not much tailwind is anticipated from the markets in the coming months. For Europe in particular, there are no signs of a trend reversal,” Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told the annual shareholders meeting, adding Daimler would reassess whether its previous assumptions for 2013 were still valid.

“Daimler will provide further information regarding market and earnings expectations for the group and its divisions for the full year in the first-quarter reporting,” he added.

Sales of Mercedes Benz vehicles rose 1 percent in the first quarter and the number of trucks sold fell 6 percent, Daimler also said. (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann; Writing by Arno Schuetze)