Daimler sees better H2 after new E-Class, weak trucks weigh on Q1

BERLIN, April 6 (Reuters) - Daimler said it expected its business to improve later in the year, after the introduction of its new E-Class model, strong demand for compact and locally made cars in China and weak truck markets weighed on earnings in the first quarter.

“We expect that the second half, with increasing availability of the new E-Class and attractive hedging rates, will be significantly better than the first half,” Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said in a statement on Wednesday, as Daimler held its annual shareholders’ meeting.

The German carmaker is due to publish first-quarter financial results on April 22. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Maria Sheahan)