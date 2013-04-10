FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler sees solid net cash at end of Q1 -CFO
#Daimler
April 10, 2013 / 2:36 PM / in 4 years

Daimler sees solid net cash at end of Q1 -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 10 (Reuters) - Daimler expects to have a solid net cash position in its industrial business at the end of March, Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber told shareholders gathered in Berlin for the annual meeting.

Daimler, which warned earlier it may need to change its full year guidance on April 24, reported net cash of 11.5 billion euros ($15 billion) at the end of December.

A company’s net cash cushion is a key determinant of the strength of its balance sheet. ($1 = 0.7658 euros) (Reporting By Hendrik Sackmann; writing by Christiaan Hetzner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
