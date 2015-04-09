FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler issues 3 bln yuan panda bond with 4.8 pct coupon
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 9, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

Daimler issues 3 bln yuan panda bond with 4.8 pct coupon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, April 9 (Reuters) - Daimler AG said it sold a one-year 3 billion yuan ($483.48 million) bond in a step to help the German luxury carmaker diversify its refinancing base and fund its expansion in China.

Daimler said on Thursday the bond carries a coupon of 4.8 percent.

Separately, Daimler on Thursday said it would start producing the GLA compact offroader at its factory in Beijing.

$1 = 6.2050 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

