Daimler says it made 1.49 million passenger cars in 2013
December 30, 2013 / 8:47 AM / 4 years ago

Daimler says it made 1.49 million passenger cars in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Daimler on Monday said it built 1.49 million passenger cars in 2013, putting the Stuttgart-based maker of the Mercedes-Benz on track to achieve a new sales record.

Daimler said it had sold over 1.4 million vehicles in 2013.

Daimler board member Ola Kaellenius, responsible for Marketing & Sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars said, “That means we are well positioned to make 2014 a record year as well.”

Production of its new S-Class limousine is running at full capacity at the Sindelfingen factory, with 460 vehicles being made every day. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
