Daimler to invest 500 mln euros in new engine plant in Poland

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Carmaker Daimler said on Wednesday it would invest around 500 million euros ($574.5 million) in a new engine factory in Poland to broaden its production footprint outside its German home market.

The new plant, to be located in Jawor, around 70 kilometres west of Wroclaw, will be Mercedes-Benz Cars’ first in Poland.

It produce four-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and create several hundred jobs.