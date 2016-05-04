FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler to invest 500 mln euros in new engine plant in Poland
May 4, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

Daimler to invest 500 mln euros in new engine plant in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Carmaker Daimler said on Wednesday it would invest around 500 million euros ($574.5 million) in a new engine factory in Poland to broaden its production footprint outside its German home market.

The new plant, to be located in Jawor, around 70 kilometres west of Wroclaw, will be Mercedes-Benz Cars’ first in Poland.

It produce four-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and create several hundred jobs.

$1 = 0.8703 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

