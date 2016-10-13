Poland attracts US investment in car industry- deputy prime minister

WARSAW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Poland has attracted a major investment in its automotive industry from the United States, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

"We have a decision on another, big investment, American one, in the automotive sector," Morawiecki said without providing more details.

He was speaking at news conference on Daimler's plans to build a 500 million euro engine plant in south-west Poland, which was announced in May.

The plant will make engines for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars.

Markus Schaefer, board member for production for Mercedes-Benz Cars, who was also speaking at the new conference, said that the plant in Jawor, around 70 kilometres west of Wroclaw, would hire 500 people.