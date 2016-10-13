FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Poland attracts US investment in car industry- deputy prime minister
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 8:55 AM / 10 months ago

Poland attracts US investment in car industry- deputy prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Poland has attracted a major investment in its automotive industry from the United States, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

"We have a decision on another, big investment, American one, in the automotive sector," Morawiecki said without providing more details.

He was speaking at news conference on Daimler's plans to build a 500 million euro engine plant in south-west Poland, which was announced in May.

The plant will make engines for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars.

Markus Schaefer, board member for production for Mercedes-Benz Cars, who was also speaking at the new conference, said that the plant in Jawor, around 70 kilometres west of Wroclaw, would hire 500 people.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.