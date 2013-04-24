FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler plans 300-million euro transmission plant in Romania
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 24, 2013 / 11:06 AM / in 4 years

Daimler plans 300-million euro transmission plant in Romania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - German automaker Daimler said on Wednesday it plans to build a factory in Romania to assemble transmissions for Mercedes-Benz luxury vehicles.

Stuttgart-based Daimler will invest over 300 million euros ($391 million) at its Romanian subsidiary Star Transmission to serve “high customer demand” for the transmissions used in passenger cars, Daimler executive board member Andreas Renschler said in an emailed statement. ($1 = 0.7683 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.