Daimler plans 300-million euro transmission plant in Romania

BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - German automaker Daimler said on Wednesday it plans to build a factory in Romania to assemble transmissions for Mercedes-Benz luxury vehicles.

Stuttgart-based Daimler will invest over 300 million euros ($391 million) at its Romanian subsidiary Star Transmission to serve “high customer demand” for the transmissions used in passenger cars, Daimler executive board member Andreas Renschler said in an emailed statement. ($1 = 0.7683 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)