Daimler to take around 500 mln euro provision for airbag recall
May 19, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

Daimler to take around 500 mln euro provision for airbag recall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler said on Thursday it would set aside around 500 million euros ($560.20 million) this year for the recall of some of it vehicles, which contain airbags made by Takata Corp .

Earlier this month the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) disclosed an extension of the Takata airbag recall, which will take place in the period May 2016 to December 2019 in several stages.

Daimler said that it was not aware of any cases of defect but that it would make precautionary recalls in the United States and Canada.

“Daimler AG will recognize a provision in the mid hundreds of million euros in the financial year 2016 in connection with the extended recall,” the company said, adding that it would not have an impact on its operating profit for the year, which is still seen slightly higher than last year. ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

