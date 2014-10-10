FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler recalls 28,000 C-Class Mercedes cars in Germany
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 10, 2014 / 4:37 PM / 3 years ago

Daimler recalls 28,000 C-Class Mercedes cars in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Daimler is recalling 28,000 C-Class Mercedes cars in Germany to check for a possible fault in the steering couplings, the German carmaker told a magazine.

The checks, which will take about 30 minutes, were prompted by “irregularities” discovered during quality checks and there have not been any accidents related to the condition, the online edition of trade magazine Automobil Produktion cited a company spokesman as saying on Friday.

Officials at Daimler were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)

