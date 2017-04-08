FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Daimler to offer workers at trucks unit voluntary redundancy
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 8, 2017 / 3:02 AM / 4 months ago

Daimler to offer workers at trucks unit voluntary redundancy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - Germany's Daimler will offer workers at its Mercedes-Benz trucks business voluntary redundancy as it seeks to lower annual costs by 400 million euros ($424 million) through a mix of budget and headcount reductions, a company spokesman said.

The group agreed with labour representatives to launch the redundancy programme on May 1 to cut white-collar staff positions, the spokesman said, confirming a report by German daily Stuttgarter Zeitung.

Production workers will not be affected, he said.

"The decision was not easy, but considering the volatile truck market and tough competition we did not see any other choice," he said.

He said the company had no target for how many jobs would go as part of the programme.

The paper had said Daimler aimed to reduce its staff of 15,000 by a total of between 1,000 and 2,000 through measures including the voluntary redundancy programme, internal transfers, early retirement and attrition.

$1 = 0.9431 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Susan Thomas

