Daimler might build Mercedes cars with Renault-report
August 23, 2012 / 3:00 AM / in 5 years

Daimler might build Mercedes cars with Renault-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 23 (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler is considering building passenger cars of its core Mercedes brand with its partners Renault and Nissan , German paper Financial Times Deutschland reported, without saying where it obtained the information.

The first cars might be constructed jointly from 2016 in eastern Europe and could include a small Mercedes off-road vehicle, and cars of Nissan’s premium brand Infiniti, the paper said.

The companies might decide about the project at the end of the year, it said.

A spokesman for Daimler declined to comment.

Reporting By Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Alden Bentley

