Daimler sees negative industrial free cash flow in Q4
October 24, 2013 / 12:58 PM / 4 years ago

Daimler sees negative industrial free cash flow in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Daimler expects industrial free cash flow, a major factor when it comes to funding dividend payments and acquisitions, to be negative in the fourth quarter, its finance chief told analysts on Thursday.

Bodo Uebber said Daimler now anticipated, however, that free cash flow for the full year would surpass the 2-billion-euro mark ($2.76 billion), after previously forecasting 1-2 billion euros including consolidation effects such as the sale of its EADS stake.

For the first nine months of the year, free cash flow was a positive 3.88 billion euros, 5 billion euros more than in the year-earlier period.

$1 = 0.7256 euros Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Mara Sheahan

