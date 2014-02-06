Daimler CEO says sees significant growth in 2014

STUTTGART, Germany, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche on Thursday said the maker of luxury cars and heavy-duty trucks expects continued growth in demand for cars, trucks and vans this year.

“We expect significant growth in all our vehicle business units in 2014,” Zetsche said at the group’s annual results press conference.

At Mercedes-Benz Cars and Daimler Trucks the company expects earnings before interest and taxes to be significantly above the previous year.