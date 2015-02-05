FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler CEO says aims for new level of profitability
February 5, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Daimler CEO says aims for new level of profitability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche on Thursday said structural reforms and efficiency programs would help the Stuttgart-based maker of Mercedes-Benz cars attain a new level of profitability.

“We plan to attain a level of earnings that has never been seen before at this company,” Zetsche said at the company’s annual press conference.

“Our planned growth will be accompanied by absolute increases in our fixed costs and net assets. However the structural changes we plan to make will significantly limit these increases.” (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

