Daimler CEO says expects sales momentum in China to continue

FRANKFURT, July 23 (Reuters) - Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche brushed off concerns about a slowdown in demand for passenger cars in China, saying that clients had been ordering 500 top-of-the-line Mercedes-Maybach limousines a month.

The availability of the new C-Class and demand for compact cars like the GLA will help drive sales in the world’s largest car market, Zetsche said.

“We expect sales momentum to continue,” Zetsche said in a call to discuss second-quarter earnings on Thursday. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)