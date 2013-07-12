FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler Q2 operating profit boosted by EADS stake sale
July 12, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

Daimler Q2 operating profit boosted by EADS stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - German car and truck maker Daimler reported quarterly operating profit that was boosted by its sale of a stake in aerospace and defence firm EADS.

Second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came to 5.2 billion euros ($6.8 billion), of which 3.2 billion were related to the sale of the stake, Daimler said on Friday as it published key financial results ahead of schedule.

Daimler said it still expected its EBIT to be higher in the second half than in the first half. The company is due to publish full quarterly results on July 24.

$1 = 0.7668 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan

