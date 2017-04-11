FRANKFURT, April 11 Daimler AG's operating profit jumped a better-than-expected 87 percent in the first quarter, the German luxury carmaker said in an unscheduled release late on Tuesday.

The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars said group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) jumped to 4.01 billion euros ($4.25 billion), up from 2.15 billion euros a year ago.

EBIT at its Mercedes-Benz Cars unit rose to 2.23 billion from 1.40 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Larry King)