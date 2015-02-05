FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler sees Q4 adj. EBIT rise on Mercedes sales gains
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 5, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

Daimler sees Q4 adj. EBIT rise on Mercedes sales gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STUTTGART, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Daimler’s fourth-quarter operating profit rose 10 percent as new model launches and rising demand in the United States and China helped the German premium carmaker to raise sales and profit margins at its Mercedes-Benz division.

The global rollout of a new version of its top selling C-Class sedan helped Mercedes raise its operating margin, lifting overall adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 2.82 billion euros ($3.20 billion) above the 2.66 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll.

In the fourth quarter the return on sales from ongoing business at Mercedes-Benz Cars came in at 8.3 percent, up from 7.5 percent in the same period last year.

On a full-year basis the return on sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars was 8 up from 6.2 percent in 2013.

Daimler said it would propose a dividend of 2.45 euros a share, the highest ever.

Earnings momentum will continue next year. Daimler said it expects significant growth in revenue, EBIT and unit sales from ongoing business. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.