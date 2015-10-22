FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler Q3 profit up 31 pct on robust demand in Europe, China
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 22, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

Daimler Q3 profit up 31 pct on robust demand in Europe, China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Daimler’s third-quarter operating profit jumped almost a third as strong demand in Europe and China coupled with an ongoing model offensive spurred luxury-car sales to a record.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased to 3.66 billion euros ($4.15 billion), Daimler said on Thursday, beating a 3.39 billion-euro consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.

Daimler stuck to its guidance for a significant gain in deliveries, revenue and EBIT, benefiting from a raft of new models. ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.