FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Mercedes car profits help lift Daimler Q3, offsetting trucks slump
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 21, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 10 months ago

Mercedes car profits help lift Daimler Q3, offsetting trucks slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Daimler's third-quarter operating profit rose as higher earnings from passenger cars offset falling demand for trucks, helping the group to keep to its guidance for a small increase in full-year profit.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for special items, climbed to 4.01 billion euros ($4.37 billion) in the three months through September, above the 3.8 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll.

The Stuttgart-based company said the return on sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars rose to 11.4 percent, from 10.4 percent in the year-earlier period, thanks to sales of the new E-class.

Daimler stuck with its forecast for adjusted full-year group EBIT to slightly beat 2015 levels.

$1 = 0.9173 euros Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.