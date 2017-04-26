FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Daimler lifts guidance as Mercedes sales gain traction
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 26, 2017 / 5:44 AM / 4 months ago

Daimler lifts guidance as Mercedes sales gain traction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Daimler AG hiked its guidance on Wednesday and said it now expects a significant rise in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) this year, lifted by surging sales of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars and sports utility vehicles.

"We are very confident for the remainder of the year to achieve our financial as well as our strategic goals," Daimler's Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said in a statement.

In February, Daimler had said it expected only slight growth in group EBIT, but record sales of Mercedes passenger cars in the first quarter helped the Stuttgart-based carmaker to achieve forecast-beating results.

In March alone, sales of the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class, a volume model for the carmaker, surged by 65 percent. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.