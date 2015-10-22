Daimler CFO says China sales to keep growing in Q4

BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Daimler expects strong growth in its Chinese deliveries of luxury cars to continue in the fourth quarter and sees a chance for further volume growth in the world’s largest auto market in 2016, finance chief Bodo Uebber said.

Sales momentum at the Mercedes-Benz premium division will continue in the October-December period, Uebber said during an earnings call on Thursday, after the Chinese market grew for the first time in six months in September.

Separately, Uebber said he saw no signs in the short term of a truck-market rebound in Brazil. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)