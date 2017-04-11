* Q1 EBIT 4.01 bln euros vs market view about 3 bln
* Cars EBIT +60 pct at 2.23 bln eur
* Combined EBIT from trucks, vans, buses +27 pct at 1.09 bln
eur
(Adds analyst estimate, commercial vehicle earnings, due date
for full earnings)
FRANKFURT, April 11 Daimler AG's
operating profit jumped a better-than-expected 87 percent in the
first quarter, the German luxury carmaker said in an unscheduled
release late on Tuesday.
The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars and trucks said group
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) jumped to 4.01 billion
euros ($4.25 billion), "significantly above market expectation"
and up from 2.15 billion euros a year ago, citing unaudited
figures.
Two analysts providing estimates for a Thomson Reuters
consensus had forecast just over 3 billion euros on average for
the quarter.
The company is scheduled to release its quarterly financial
report on April 26.
EBIT at the Mercedes-Benz Cars unit rose 60 percent to 2.23
billion euros while combined EBIT from trucks, vans and buses
rose 27 percent to 1.09 billion euros.
In late March the company said it expected record sales
volumes for its Mercedes-Benz Cars division in the first
quarter.
($1 = 0.9430 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Larry King and Leslie
Adler)