Daimler Q2 net profit triples on EADS one-off gain
July 24, 2013 / 5:46 AM / in 4 years

Daimler Q2 net profit triples on EADS one-off gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Daimler said on Wednesday its net profit before minorities tripled to 4.58 billion euros ($6.05 billion) in the second quarter thanks to a significant one-off gain from the revaluation and sale of its EADS stake.

Earnings per share rose to 2.65 euros from 1.39 euros a year earlier, with 1.40 euros stemming from the EADS effect.

Daimler had said back in March that its second-quarter net profit after minorities would get a boost of 1.34 billion euros, or 1.25 euros per share, following the revaluation of a stake in EADS that it has since sold.

The company had published preliminary quarterly results earlier this month that beat expectations and reaffirmed its forecast for lower operating profit from its ongoing business, lifting the stock to a two-year high.

$1 = 0.7565 euros Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Maria Sheahan

