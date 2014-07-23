Daimler Q2 slumps even as Mercedes-Benz renaissance continues

FRANKFURT, July 23 (Reuters) - Daimler’s second-quarter operating profit fell 41 percent even as new models including the C-Class sedan hitting showrooms boosted earnings at its Mercedes-Benz Cars division by 35 percent.

Results were weighed down by the absence of a 3.2 billion euros ($4.3 billion) one-off gain from the sale of shares in EADS - now Airbus - that boosted results in the year-earlier quarter.

The Stuttgart-based maker of trucks and cars said group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from ongoing business rose 12 percent to 2.46 billion euros in the three months ended June, above the 2.38 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.

Profitability at Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Buses and Trucks all rose during the quarter. The return on sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars widened to 7.9 percent from 6.4 percent in the year-earlier quarter as a raft of new models hit showrooms.

The company relaunched its A-Class compact late in 2012, unveiled a new S-Class flagship limousine in July 2013 and launched a new C-Class in March.