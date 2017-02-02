FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Daimler ramping up investment in future car technologies - CFO
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
February 2, 2017 / 8:29 AM / 7 months ago

Daimler ramping up investment in future car technologies - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany, Feb 2 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Daimler will boost investments this year and next to support an increasing focus on electrification and connected services, the Mercedes-Benz maker said on Thursday after reporting full-year results.

The company plans to spend more than 14 billion euros ($15 billion) on property, plant and equipment and over 16 billion euros on research and development in 2017-18, Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said in the text of a speech.

That compares with expenditure of 7.6 billion euros for research and development in 2016 and 5.9 billion euros for property, plant and equipment.

"This substantial expenditure is required because the automotive industry is faced with a fundamental transformation," he said. ($1 = 0.9264 euros)

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Laurence Frost

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.