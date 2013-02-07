FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mercedes Q1 EBIT margin should drop vs Q4 -Daimler
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 7, 2013 / 1:51 PM / in 5 years

Mercedes Q1 EBIT margin should drop vs Q4 -Daimler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Daimler expects profitability at its Mercedes-Benz cars division will decline in the first quarter this year compared to the 5.26 percent achieved in the fourth quarter of last year.

“The run-rate should be lower,” Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told analysts during a conference call on Thursday.

Mercedes earned 848 million euros ($1.15 billion) before interest and taxes in the final quarter of last year on revenue of 16.12 billion.

$1 = 0.7387 euros Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.