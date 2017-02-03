FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mercedes January sales boost full-year confidence -Daimler CEO
February 3, 2017 / 9:03 AM / 7 months ago

Mercedes January sales boost full-year confidence -Daimler CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Daimler said on Friday that strong monthly sales of its Mercedes-Benz cars had increased its confidence in meeting full-year goals.

"The year is starting very (well) and certainly rather supporting an upside than a downside, but it's just one month," Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told analysts and reporters.

"After January sales our confidence into the year has certainly grown and not been reduced," Zetsche added, a day after pledging a further increase in revenue and operating earnings following record sales and net income for 2016.

Reporting by Laurence Frost and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by David Goodman

