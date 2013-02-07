FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler sees no new cash drain for pension funding
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 7, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

Daimler sees no new cash drain for pension funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Daimler does not expect any cash drain resulting from contributions to fund pension liabilities, an issue that has gained importance due to the low interest rate environment.

“We don’t plan for a further specific pension contribution in 2013,” finance chief Bodo Uebber told analysts during a conference call on Thursday.

Daimler contributed 350 million euros ($473.83 million) in cash to fund pensions at its EvoBus unit last year.

Companies with defined benefit pension schemes have to calculate the present value of future liabilities using the discount rate, which tracks broader moves in interest rates and bond markets.

The lower the discount rate applied, the higher the present value of those future liabilities. This is prompting more and more companies to have to stump up cash to plug the underfunded status of their pension schemes. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.