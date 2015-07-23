FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler CEO sees Mercedes profit momemtum continuing
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 23, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

Daimler CEO sees Mercedes profit momemtum continuing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 23 (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler’s Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said a higher level of profitability at Mercedes-Benz Cars was no temporary phenomenon, given a range of new cars that has yet to hit showrooms.

The next generation E-Class sedan, which is due for launch in 2016, and a new generation of compact cars due for launch this year will add to earnings momentum in the coming months, Zetsche said on Thursday.

“This is the beginning of an era and not a peak,” Zetsche told analysts on a call to explain second-quarter results.

“We know that July will be another strong sales month and it will continue into the rest of the year and next year as well,” Zetsche said, adding that the next generation compact cars would be more profitable than the current range.

Daimler’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 54 percent year-on-year, the company said earlier. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
