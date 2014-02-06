Daimler Q4 profit boosted by improved margins at Mercedes

STUTTGART, Germany, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s Daimler posted a forecast-beating 45 percent surge in fourth-quarter profit as an overhauled E-Class and a new S-Class limousine helped raise margins at its Mercedes-Benz luxury car division.

The Stuttgart-based maker of cars and trucks on Thursday reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 2.53 billion euros ($3.42 billion), above the 2.32 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll.

Overall, quarterly revenue rose to 32.08 billion euros. Net profit however fell 36 percent to 1.67 billion euros due to the absence of a year-earlier gain from the sale of a stake in EADS, and due to increased investments for the rollout of the C-Class model.

Having dropped to third place in the luxury-sales rankings behind German rivals BMW and Volkswagen’s Audi in 2011, Daimler narrowed the gap in 2013 thanks to its redesigned vehicles which also include premium compact cars such as the A-Class.

The return on sales from ongoing operations at its Mercedes-Benz Cars division rose to 8 percent in the quarter, up from 5.3 in the year-earlier period, Daimler said on Thursday.