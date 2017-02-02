FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Daimler CEO expects NAFTA free trade agreement will continue
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 7 months ago

Daimler CEO expects NAFTA free trade agreement will continue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mercedes maker Daimler expects that the NAFTA free trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada will continue under new U.S. President Donald Trump, Daimler's chief executive told a news conference on Thursday.

"I believe that NAFTA will continue to exist," Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said after Daimler reported full-year results, acknowledging that the details of the pact may change. Daimler makes almost a third of its revenue in the NAFTA region.

Trump has vowed to scuttle NAFTA if he cannot recast it to benefit U.S. interests, raising the risk of a major economic shock for Mexico.

Daimler plans to start producing compact cars in Mexico next year at a joint plant with Renault-Nissan . They are intended for the world market.

Trump has pressured carmakers to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States from Mexico.

Zetsche declined to comment further on Trump's presidency, saying he did not want to speculate on potential developments.

In its quarterly statement, Daimler said: "Possible fiscal-policy stimulus from the new U.S. government could have an additional positive impact on demand." (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.