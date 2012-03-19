FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler gets green light to increase stake in Kamaz
March 19, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 6 years ago

Daimler gets green light to increase stake in Kamaz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - German truckmaker Daimler has been given the green light by Russian regulators to increase its stake in Kamaz to a blocking level of 21 percent, Russia’s Federal Anti-monopoly Service said on Monday.

Daimler has long been in talks to increase its minority 11 percent holding in Russia’s state-controlled truckmaker Kamaz, but has yet to agree a deal.

The group has the right of refusal for a 10 percent stake from investment bank Troika Dialog, now part of biggest state lender Sberbank. The Russian Technologies state conglomerate is also a potential seller of part of its 49.9 percent stake.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Lidia Kelly

