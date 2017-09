FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Daimler’s Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche was awarded 8.364 million euros ($9.54 million) in total pay for 2014, a rise of 1.4 percent compared with the same period a year earlier, the company’s annual report showed on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)