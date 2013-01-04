FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 5 years ago

Mercedes sales reach record in 2012 on U.S. demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Sales of Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz luxury brand reached a record in 2012 as rising U.S. demand offset a weaker market in China and pushed December volumes to an all-time high.

In the final month of the year, Mercedes sales rose up 0.7 percent at 125,234 vehicles, bringing the total for 2012 to 1.32 million, up 4.7 percent from a year earlier.

December volumes in the United States were up 9.5 percent, while they dropped 18.6 percent in China, a key growth market for premium brands.

Larger rivals Audi and BMW have been increasing their vehicle sales in China at double-digit rates, by comparison. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

