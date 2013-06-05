FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mercedes enjoys record May as compacts drive sales growth
June 5, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

Mercedes enjoys record May as compacts drive sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 5 (Reuters) - Sales of Daimler’s premium brand Mercedes-Benz increased 7.3 percent to 121,360 vehicles in May, a record for that month, thanks primarily to healthy demand for its new compact models.

Sales of Mercedes compacts such as the A-Class jumped 66 percent in May over the previous year’s month, although that growth rate is flattered somewhat by the arrival of the new compact CLA earlier this year.

Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche wants to turn Mercedes back into the largest luxury car marque in the world and has pinned much of his hopes on the success of the new A-Class hatchback, as well as its derivatives such as the B-Class MPV and CLA four-door coupe.

The brand improved its sales by 7 percent last month in the key Chinese market, where it heavily lags larger rivals BMW and Audi.

The brand increased volumes by 5.9 percent to 562,824 vehicles in the first five months through May.

Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Ludwig Burger

