Mercedes-Benz Oct sales up 11.5 pct as new C-Class drives demand
November 7, 2014 / 9:35 AM / 3 years ago

Mercedes-Benz Oct sales up 11.5 pct as new C-Class drives demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz division posted double-digit growth in car sales in October, helped by strong demand for the new C-Class, which boosted sales in Europe, offsetting a slump in the United States.

World-side sales of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars rose 11.5 percent to 140,941 vehicles, the company said on Friday, driven by a 40 percent jump in sales of the new C-Class sedan, which started to hit showrooms in March.

Sales of the S-Class limousine jumped 60.2 percent, Daimler said.

Sales of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars rose 9.8 percent in Europe alone, boosted by a 4.5 percent gain in Germany and a 56.3 percent jump in Spain.

Sales in China rose 33.4 percent, and demand in the United States fell 4.9 percent as the new C-Class was just rolled out into showrooms in September. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
