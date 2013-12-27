FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler says truck sales target within reach
December 27, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

Daimler says truck sales target within reach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Daimler said its Trucks business was close to reaching its vehicle sales target for 2013, selling the most trucks in a year since 2006.

“Shortly before the end of the year, we expect that we will surpass last year’s sales figure of 462,000 units,” Daimler Trucks chief Wolfgang Bernhard said in a statement on Friday, adding it was still too early to make any predictions for 2014.

In the 11 months through November, Daimler Trucks’ vehicle sales rose 2 percent to 433,600, buoyed by a 35 percent gain in Brazil to 37,300. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)

