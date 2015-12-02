FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mercedes-Benz U.S. November sales down 12 percent
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 2, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

Mercedes-Benz U.S. November sales down 12 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz sales in the United States dropped 11.7 percent in November, due to popular model lines running out and a limited availability of top-selling SUVs, the luxury division’s parent company Daimler said on Wednesday.

The diesel emissions scandal rocking Europe’s largest carmaker Volkswagen had no impact on Mercedes’ U.S. sales, a Daimler spokeswoman said, adding that diesel vehicles only contribute between 4 and 6 percent to sales in the region.

Mercedes-Benz sold 33,475 vehicles in the United States in November, more than in any previous month this year, the carmaker said.

Last year Daimler posted record figures for the United States as consumer’s appetite for big cars and sport-utility vehicles was stimulated by low oil prices, an improved job market and low interest rates.

Other German carmakers BMW and VW reported U.S. sales figures on Tuesday. While BMW sales increased 3.2 percent reflecting an overall positive trend, VW - facing the biggest corporate scandal in its history after it understated diesel and carbon dioxide emissions - saw a 25 percent decline. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.