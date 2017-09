FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Daimler on Wednesday said it would invest 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) in its Sindelfingen plant by 2020, after labour representatives agreed to cost and efficiency measures designed to save a triple-digit million euro amount.

