Daimler to recall 50,000 Smart cars in China
#Daimler
August 15, 2014 / 9:55 AM / 3 years ago

Daimler to recall 50,000 Smart cars in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Daimler is recalling about 50,000 of its subcompact Smart cars in China, at the request of the country’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.

The authority identified that vibrations can cause the V-belt, an engine component that drives the cooling fan and the alternator, to tear on certain models and has requested that these cars be recalled, a Daimler spokesman said on Friday.

Nobody has been injured by this potential defect and there have been no instances of severe engine damage, Daimler said, adding that the China eecall will start on Aug. 22.

About 4,000 Smart cars are also being recalled in Japan for the same reason.

In Europe, the issue is not being treated as a recall because the quality of V-belts can be assessed during regular service intervals, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
