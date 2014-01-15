FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler to spend $260 mln on upgrading Spanish van plant
January 15, 2014

Daimler to spend $260 mln on upgrading Spanish van plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler will spend about 190 million euros ($260 million) to upgrade a van factory in Spain, readying the site for production of new models this year.

Daimler said on Wednesday it would modernise the paint shop, body shop and assembly lines at the plant in Vitoria in northwestern Spain where it builds the Viano and Vito models.

The factory, the second largest of Daimler’s eight global van factories with over 3,100 workers, is due to build new generations of the Viano and Vito in 2014.

The plant, about 60 years old, has been building the two models since 2003.

$1 = 0.7306 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter

