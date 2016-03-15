FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler HR boss says union's 5 pct wage claim is over the top - newspaper
March 15, 2016 / 7:01 PM / a year ago

Daimler HR boss says union's 5 pct wage claim is over the top - newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - Daimler’s human resources chief has described a 5 percent wage claim by union IG Metall as “completely excessive”, newspaper Stuttgarter Zeitung reported on Tuesday.

It quoted Wilfried Porth as saying the demand was “even more far-fetched” than a 6 percent claim by fellow unions representing German public sector workers.

IG Metall said last month it would seek wage gains of 5 percent for the country’s 3.8 million metals and electronics workers after the German economy grew at its fastest rate for four years in 2015.

Pay negotiations in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, where Daimler is based, are scheduled to start on Wednesday.

Porth said workers’ readiness to risk a conflict with management over pay was “significantly higher” this year than in the past, the newspaper said. He also suggested the sound state of Daimler’s order book could prompt staff to push harder on pay.

“Given our high (plant) load factor, a labour dispute would not be suitable for us,” Porth was quoted as saying in an interview to be published in Wednesday’s edition. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

