BERLIN, April 1 (Reuters) - Daimler boss Dieter Zetsche is poised to have his contract extended beyond 2016, after supervisory board chairman Manfred Bischoff on Wednesday told shareholders he favours extending the chief executive’s contract by three years.

The supervisory board, a 20-member board of directors, formally appoints management board members. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)