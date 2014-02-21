FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-VW CEO Pischetsrieder to join Daimler supervisory board
February 21, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

Ex-VW CEO Pischetsrieder to join Daimler supervisory board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Daimler AG on Friday said former Volkswagen Chief Executive Bernd Pischetsrieder and Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser have been proposed to join the Stuttgart-based auto and truck maker’s supervisory board.

Shareholders still need to formally approve the appointments. Daimler has also proposed to elect Bernd Bohr, former automotive chief at supplier Robert Bosch GmbH, to the supervisory board.

Daimler’s annual shareholder’s meeting is set to take place on April 9, 2014. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)

