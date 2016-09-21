FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Daimler concerned about European truck slowdown in H2
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 21, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

Daimler concerned about European truck slowdown in H2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOVER, Germany, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Daimler's trucks chief expressed concern on Wednesday about a possible slowdown of demand in Europe for heavy-duty commercial vehicles given growing political uncertainty in the region.

The European market for heavy trucks expanded 17 percent to about 180,000 vehicles in the January-to-July period, Daimler Trucks Chief Executive Wolfgang Bernhard told reporters at the Hanover trucks show.

"There is concern that this (level of) growth cannot be sustained in the same way in the second half of the year," Bernhard said, noting customers are becoming more hesitant following Britain's decision to leave the European Union and the region's refugee crisis.

Separately, Bernhard said the manufacturer is done cutting jobs in Brazil to offset effects on truck demand caused by the slump in Latin America's biggest economy.

Daimler's truck division said in June it would cut a further 2,000 jobs in Brazil, raising the number of people laid off in the country to almost 5,000 since last year.

The executive stood by a forecast that operating profit at the division would decline 10 percent from 2015 results, saying truck deliveries this year will drop significantly below year-ago levels.

Bernhard kept to a target of selling 700,000 trucks by 2020. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.